C# Developer (Angular/JavaScript/T-SQL)

C# Developer (Angular/JavaScript/T-SQL)A foremost Software Development client is looking for an experienced, self – motivated C# Developer to join their organization and shine in your career. This is a great opportunity to be exposed to the latest trends and technologies.Minimum requirements

IT degree – B.Sc./B.Com

4 Years’ experience in developer position

C#

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript

ASP.NET/MVC

T-SQL

Angular experience will be highly advantageous

If you work well under pressure with strong technical problem solving skills, then this position is waiting for you!Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Angie Scaife on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position