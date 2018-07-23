C# .NET SQL Developer

C# .NET SQL DeveloperRapidly expanding client within the logistics industry is on the hunt for a highly skilled C# .Net SQL Developer to join their reputable team on route planning, optimizations, real- time dashboards and much more.This is a faced paced environment and they need someone that will shine in this role.

Relevant IT Qualification

4+ years working experience in SQL.

3+ years working experience in C# .NET.

3+ years working experience in MVC practices.

2+ years working experience in Android development.

CSS/HTML, JavaScript (+jQuery), Angular and Bootstrap experience is MANDIDATORY.

If you think you have what it takes, let us know!

