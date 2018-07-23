IT Support Engineer

I.T. Support Engineer – Call Centre (MUST HAVE OWN TRANSPORT)

I.T. Support Engineer – Call Centre Previous support experience required in Avaya Telephony products (GEDI and CMS knowledge)

Previous experience programming and fault finding of Avaya VDN’s and Vectors etc

Previous experience working on SIP Portal platforms

Demonstrate your experience in dealing with both internal and external clients

Ensure all contact centre agents have access to network systems, applications and services

Work alongside the international desktop global team

Respond to user requests for service on the internal Helpdesk System (JIRA)

Undertake Windows 2008 and 2012 server administration (NTFS, DFS, DNS, DHCP, GPO)

Provide network operations support including account creation (Active Directory)

Maintain HP Windows7 Professional desktop and laptop hardware

Install and support software such as MS Office 2007 Professional and above (Exchange 2010)

Troubleshoot / Deal with issues regarding TCP/IP internet networking technologies

Maintain the working desktop environment to an agreed standard (PCI-DSS)

Undertake minor repairs to equipment (Replace RAM/HD’s)

Beneficial experience of use of LANDesk auditing and patching software

