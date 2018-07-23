Java Front End Developer

Java Front End DeveloperAre you a Java Front End Developer and looking for your next career move?If you are interested in developing cutting edge technology, this is the place to be!Minimum requirements

Development of secure, mobile payment software solutions

Minimum of 3 years’ development experience and practical, working knowledge of the following: Java, MySQL, jQuery, JSP, JavaScript, HTML, Spring, CSS, HTML, AJAX, Bootstrap

Minimum Qualifications

Grade 12

Relevant software development related qualification

Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Angie Scaife on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position