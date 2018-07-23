.NET Software Developer

Experience & Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT;

MCDP – Visual Studio.

MCTS – SQL Server;

MS SharePoint Server;

Windows Workflow Foundation.

4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;

Design and development of new enterprise systems;

Estimation of project deliverables;

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;

Successful migration of at legacy systems;

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;

Testing and use of automated testing software;

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

SharePoint Development;

Integration between heterogeneous systems;

An understanding of the investment services industry.

Role / Responsibilities:

Responsibility for Risk Management;

Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position

Analyse and resolve software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports

Assist in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines

Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation

Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area

Convey project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders

Design and develop new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts

Develop software programs and applications passing through all stages

Guide junior software developers in improving their skills

Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem

Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption

Resolve problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers

Suggest, plan and implement software improvements and upgrades

Write, translate and code software programs and applications commensurate to specifications

Develop software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and c#

Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems

Proven ability up skill and learn independently

Provide constructive feedback on code reviews.

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

