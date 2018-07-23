Tier 1 Support Engineer
Specialist Telecommunications Software Solutions Company is currently seeking to employ a Tier 1 Support Engineer to join their team.
You will be responsible for the investigation and handling of basic support tickets from clients and escalate to the Level 2 Support Engineer if and when necessary.
Requirements:
– Matric / Grade 12
– Relevant ICT education qualification with a database module in the course
– Experience with SQL / Oracle databases
– Experience with Linux (Oracle or RedHat)
– Attention to detail and able to multitask
– Good reporting skills (written & oral)
– Able to work well under pressure and be a team player
– Experience in the telecommunication environment, in particular related to mobile network operator – advantageous
– Experience in a 24/7 ICT helpdesk environment, with associated applicable SLA’s – advantageous
– Interest in the ICT industry and in particular mobile network operators
– Interest in international affairs
– Willingness to travel & work shifts
This position is a support position, therefore shifts will be rotated between being on support office bound or being on remote standby.
Must be willing to work from 07:00-16:00 or 10:00-19:00 varying weekly
Must be willing to work 1 evening support week per month