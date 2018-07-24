Python Developer

Are you a passionate Python Developer that loves a challenge? Are you looking at advancing your career in a fast paced, fun environment? If so then my client is the one for you!We require a candidate with:• Python, Pyramid, SQL Alchemy, PostgreSQL, Jinja, SASS and git• 3+ years in web DevelopmentShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Chelsea on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.za Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

