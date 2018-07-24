Senior Application Solution Architect

The successful imcumbant will be based Cape Town based. The first 3 months you will be 100% allocated to their project in JHB, in the 4th month you will be based 75% in Cape Town and 25% in JHB.

Key responsibilities

– Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business as well as any technical solutions required in the enterprise in order to either create, enhance, or to ensure the solution is solid.

– Drive and ensure that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed.

– Help define technical processes and standards.

– Provide support to Systems Analysts, BAs, Testers, Technical Architects/Team Leads and Developers through analysis, design and implementation.

– Provide solutions and support multiple teams.

– Keep up to date with new technologies, trends, and where applicable, the introduction of these to your team and/or organisation as a whole.

– Act as a bridge between Business, Delivery Teams, Vendors, Technical Architects and Enterprise Architects. The SA (Solution Architect) will assume responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project/programme lifecycles.

– Help drive team delivery and ensure that the relevant processes are adhered to.

– Drive continuous team improvements (both technical and non-technical).

– Interact with clients, account and project/programme management relating to:

– Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

– Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements

– Technical solutions/systems/product roadmap

Qualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential:

– 8+ years hands on development experience – non negotiable

– Solid understanding of:

– the SDLC within Agile and Waterfall environments

– Application design & architecture at an enterprise level (patterns, best practices and technologies) – non negotiable

– Problem solving (at an enterprise and application / implementation level)

– Deployment Patterns

– Integration Patterns and Technologies

– Knowledge of Platforms (i.e. AWS, AZURE, VMWARE, HYPER-V)

– Good communication with clients/operational managers/business – listening and providing answers (Technical and Non-Technical)

– Up to date knowledge of technical applications

– Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practice

– Technical specification writing

– Excellent technical capability and the ability to “spike” down into code when necessary

Advantageous:

– SCRUM, KANBAN

– ArchiMate, TOGAF

– AWS, AZURE

– Exposure to financial services industry preferable

