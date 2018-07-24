Senior Application Solution Architect

The successful imcumbant will be based Cape Town based. The first 3 months you will be 100% allocated to their project in JHB, in the 4th month you will be based 75% in Cape Town and 25% in JHB.
Key responsibilities
– Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business as well as any technical solutions required in the enterprise in order to either create, enhance, or to ensure the solution is solid.
– Drive and ensure that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed.
– Help define technical processes and standards.
– Provide support to Systems Analysts, BAs, Testers, Technical Architects/Team Leads and Developers through analysis, design and implementation.
– Provide solutions and support multiple teams.
– Keep up to date with new technologies, trends, and where applicable, the introduction of these to your team and/or organisation as a whole.
– Act as a bridge between Business, Delivery Teams, Vendors, Technical Architects and Enterprise Architects. The SA (Solution Architect) will assume responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project/programme lifecycles.
– Help drive team delivery and ensure that the relevant processes are adhered to.
– Drive continuous team improvements (both technical and non-technical).
– Interact with clients, account and project/programme management relating to:
– Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)
– Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements
– Technical solutions/systems/product roadmap
Qualifications
– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
– Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
Essential:
– 8+ years hands on development experience – non negotiable
– Solid understanding of:
– the SDLC within Agile and Waterfall environments
– Application design & architecture at an enterprise level (patterns, best practices and technologies) – non negotiable
– Problem solving (at an enterprise and application / implementation level)
– Deployment Patterns
– Integration Patterns and Technologies
– Knowledge of Platforms (i.e. AWS, AZURE, VMWARE, HYPER-V)
– Good communication with clients/operational managers/business – listening and providing answers (Technical and Non-Technical)
– Up to date knowledge of technical applications
– Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practice
– Technical specification writing
– Excellent technical capability and the ability to “spike” down into code when necessary
Advantageous:
– SCRUM, KANBAN
– ArchiMate, TOGAF
– AWS, AZURE
– Exposure to financial services industry preferable