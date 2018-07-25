NodeJS and PHP developer, Cape Town.

Are you looking to work with the latest and greatest technologies?

(Look no further;)

My client is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, and have international clients, meaning that the work they offer is current, using the latest technologies, and in a fast paced environment.

Because of growth and client demand, vacancies have opened up, in this case, they are looking for a talented NodeJS and PHP developer to join their team and work on niche products.

Usually, I’d write a list of what the client expects from you, instead, let me me tell you what they can offer you:

The opportunity to work with some of the most up to date technologies.

Careeer progession, a steady route to senior, then lead developer.

A fast paced, collaborative environment where you can learn from the best of the best.

International project exposure.

Competitve salary and benefits package.

Would you like to find out more?

Email me your CV, or give me a call and we can discuss things in more detail.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Learn more/Apply for this position