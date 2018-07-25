NodeJS and PHP developer, Cape Town.

Jul 25, 2018

Are you looking to work with the latest and greatest technologies?

(Look no further;)

My client is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, and have international clients, meaning that the work they offer is current, using the latest technologies, and in a fast paced environment.

Because of growth and client demand, vacancies have opened up, in this case, they are looking for a talented NodeJS and PHP developer to join their team and work on niche products.

Usually, I’d write a list of what the client expects from you, instead, let me me tell you what they can offer you:

  • The opportunity to work with some of the most up to date technologies.
  • Careeer progession, a steady route to senior, then lead developer.
  • A fast paced, collaborative environment where you can learn from the best of the best.
  • International project exposure.
  • Competitve salary and benefits package.

