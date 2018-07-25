Sales & Technical Consultant

Arch, a premier retail management software package, developed, implemented, maintained and supported by Spinnaker Software. Arch is a cutting-edge product that continuously boasts first-to-market product developments.

Job Purpose:

The Sales & Technical Consultant will be responsible for selling ARCH Retail Systems, ARCH Mobile, Data Exchange, ARCH Enterprise, Value Adds and Hardware to meet sales targets and generate revenue within a given territory. In addition to this the assistance with support requests relating to computer hardware, software and network systems will be required.

The aim of the Sales & Technical Consultant is to provide after sales service on a technical level and to ensure that customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands relating to ARCH Products are met.

Must Have:

– Grade 12 Certificate or equivalent N3

– Valid driver’s license

– Minimum 3-4 years sales experience Business to Business Sales; Proven track record in hunter (outbound) sales as well as tele-sales.

– Experience in prospecting via cold calling and networking.

– Expertise with solutions selling, and value-based selling

– “Hunter” sales orientation with ability to build a book of business.

– The sales consultant will be given prospects within a given territory and need to generate sales leads from a variety of resources, including, but not limited to personal production and networking.

– MS Office Computer Literacy; Experience with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools and processes preferred.

– Ability & Availability to travel and work long hours/weekends when required.

– Nice to Have:

– A+ N+ / MCSE / Diploma / Degree

– SQL Knowledge

– POS, Retail (FMCG) knowledge / experience (Admin / Back Office position).

– Experience with software or high-tech business applications.

– Selling software into an engineering / manufacturing industry (plastics; steel, piping, cabling and moulding etc.).

– Ability to impart product information / training to end-users at various levels.

– Hardware and Software experience

Skills/Behaviours we’re looking for:

– Team Inclination as well as the ability to work independently

– Problem Solving & Decision Making

– Professional & Integrity

– Communication

– Customer Service Orientation

– Planning / Co-ordinating

– Negotiation skills

– Resilience and tenacity

– Stress tolerance

– Responsiveness

Sales/Technical Competencies, Duties and Responsibilities:

1.) Managing the Sales Cycle

– Prospecting / Lead generation

o Generate / Source leads from a variety of marketing activities and prioritize according to highest potential for success.

o Sell profitable new key business within assigned territory by cold calling, cultivating leads and networking.

o Pro-actively seek new business by targeting a combination of products, existing customer base, prospective customers and competitors.

o Effectively deal with telephone enquiries requesting quotations for products; compiling information on the desired products including prices.

o Maintain and increase revenue streams with current key accounts in a specific territory, to include: face to face visits, problem solving and administrative follow-up.

– Appointment setting

o Setting appointments, either by cold calling over the phone, seeing to incoming enquiries or emails, and even mailing of sales letters.

o Schedule weekly new business appointments at dealerships for onsite or remote product demos.

o Running meetings with potential clients to analyse their needs and present the appropriate solutions.

– Presentations

o Make customized presentations to various decision-making audiences to close new business.

o Present the sales proposal, explaining the problems identified and the proposed solution.

o Display or demonstrate product, using samples or catalogue, and emphasizes saleable features.

o Quotes prices and credit terms and prepares sales contracts for potential customers.

– Closing the Sale

o Negotiating sales contracts.

o Close the sale and achieve assigned sales performance objectives.

– Referrals

o Sell additional services to present customer base and referrals.

o Maintain dialog with clients and prospects to keep abreast of changes in the market.

2.) Achieve Targets

– Achieve monthly, quarterly, and yearly pipeline goals, as well as defined objectives.

– Meet and exceed the agreed specific performance objectives.

– Update and maintain prospect database and opportunity funnel on a daily basis, assuring management of prospect database and assures customers’ orders are fulfilled.

– Effectively manage time in order to achieve set targets, in line with agreed productivity targets.

– Contribute towards company targets and profit by way of meeting and/or exceeding set targets, objectives and expectations.

– Develop network of key vertical participants to gain visibility of emerging opportunities.

3.) Reporting

– Provide the Management with sales reports on a weekly/monthly basis as agreed.

– CRM and other related systems must be maintained and updated at all times.

4.) Client Liaison

– Project a positive image of Spinnaker Software through professional service and appearance.

5.) ARCH

– Have a solid understanding of ARCH and improve it continuously through training.

– Assist clients telephonically and at store level with the functionalities of ARCH.

– Be able to do basic troubleshooting for clients on ARCH.

6). Service/Maintenance

– Assess the nature of hardware problems, fix if possible on-site/remote access.

– If necessary travel to sites, remove faulty equipment and replace with loan unit.

– Manage any 1st line support calls forwarded to branch from HO Support.

– Complete repair docs & send repairs to HO when needed.

7.) Management Responsibilities

– Weekly activity report to Branch and Sales Manager.

– Ensure company vehicles well maintained.

– Manage Job Cards and ensure all chargeable work is invoiced.

Remuneration:

Basic + (laptop & 3G, company cell phone, company vehicle, group life, death and disability).

Please Note:

Although we endeavour to respond to every candidate individually, should you not hear from us within 14 working days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Wishing you well with your career search.

