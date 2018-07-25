SQL DBA

An employer of choice in the financial industry is seeking a SQL DBA to join their growing team. Qualification:MatricIT degree or equivalent diplomaDBA certificationCloud Certification Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years' experience as a DBA in a large corporationIn depth knowledge of working with Databases / storage in CloudIn depth knowledge of the fundamental workings of a Database Job Description:Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting.Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance.Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database.Develop and implement appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data.

