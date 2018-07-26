Business Analyst

Experience At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst At least 2 – 3 years’ experience working as part of a project team A background as a system developer would be advantageous Extensive experience in and with all operational aspects of a Services business, preferably with a Systems Integrator Experience in the process of developing and implementing new services and systems ITIL V3 certification (IT Infrastructure Library) Experiencing in coordinating and managing tasks, and small projects Experience with XML Experience with B2B protocols such as SOAP web services Experience with at least one programming languageSkills and knowledge Demonstrate very good communication (verbal and written in English) and interpersonal skills Demonstrate an understanding of project management processes and methodologies Possess very good working knowledge of Microsoft Exchange, Word, Excel Project, PowerPoint and Visio Display an understanding of systems generally used in a services organisation e.g. ServiceNow, Siebel, Remedy, SAP, EMS Demonstrate excellent documentation skills, in particular, functional requirements, test cases, system user documentation, processes and procedures and presentations Possess broad understanding of business practices and processes Demonstrate a good understanding of ITSM and GSOA from both the systems and the business processes Individual should demonstrate a client focused approach Display a high level of initiative, accountability, attention to detail and the ability to follow processes Individual should be proactive, have a flexible attitude to work with a willingness to constantly review and improve skillsIn this position you will be required to: 1. Conduct workshops with clients to confirm functional specifications and requirements. 2. Capture, analyse and document client business requirements and business processes, using standard business modelling methodology and tools to create IT Service Integration specification documentation. 3. Liaise with technical implementation team for their collation of the technical specification documents and review the final technical specification documentation. 4. Facilitate and assist in User Acceptance Testing and obtain confirmation from users that the solution fulfils the business needs as anticipated. 5. Identify inefficiencies in business operations and define operational processes to meet performance obligations. 6. Perform field and value mapping ensuring the translation of field data values based on business rules. 7. Define a data management process to ensure data is acquired, validated, stored, protected, and processed efficiently and effectively. 8. Apply best practice methodologies to define, scope, document and validate the requirements of clients and help explore improvement and investment opportunities. 9. Provide training to local teams on integration implementation.

