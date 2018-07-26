Front End Software Engineer â€“ Angular

Jul 26, 2018

One of Africa’s leading Corporate and Investment Banks is looking for a pioneering AngularJS Developer to join their team in Cape Town.The ideal candidate should strive to develop a first-class codebase using Angular best practices. As an AngularJS Developer, the successful candidate will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app.Minimum requirements:

  • 5+ years Experience with AngularJS (and versed in the latest version 5)
  • BS degree in Computer Science or Engineering is desired but not required
  • Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (AngularJS, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
  • Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)
  • Hand on and implements complex AngularJS applications, directives, controllers, services
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Nice to haves:

Angular 2-5, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C#Responsibilities:

  • Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front-End Technologies
  • Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
  • Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  • Make design and technical decisions for AngularJS projects.
  • Develop application code and unit test in the AngularJS, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience
  • Ensuring high performance

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position