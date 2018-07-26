Front End Software Engineer â€“ Angular

One of Africa’s leading Corporate and Investment Banks is looking for a pioneering AngularJS Developer to join their team in Cape Town.The ideal candidate should strive to develop a first-class codebase using Angular best practices. As an AngularJS Developer, the successful candidate will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app.Minimum requirements:
- 5+ years Experience with AngularJS (and versed in the latest version 5)
- BS degree in Computer Science or Engineering is desired but not required
- Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
- Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (AngularJS, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)
- Hand on and implements complex AngularJS applications, directives, controllers, services
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
Nice to haves:
Angular 2-5, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C#Responsibilities:
- Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front-End Technologies
- Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
- Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Make design and technical decisions for AngularJS projects.
- Develop application code and unit test in the AngularJS, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience
- Ensuring high performance
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.