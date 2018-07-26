Front End Software Engineer â€“ Angular

One of Africa’s leading Corporate and Investment Banks is looking for a pioneering AngularJS Developer to join their team in Cape Town.The ideal candidate should strive to develop a first-class codebase using Angular best practices. As an AngularJS Developer, the successful candidate will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app.Minimum requirements:

5+ years Experience with AngularJS (and versed in the latest version 5)

BS degree in Computer Science or Engineering is desired but not required

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (AngularJS, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex AngularJS applications, directives, controllers, services

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Nice to haves:

Angular 2-5, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C#Responsibilities:

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front-End Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Make design and technical decisions for AngularJS projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the AngularJS, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience

Ensuring high performance

