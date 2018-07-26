SQL Database Administrator (GreatSoft)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a leading provider of accounting, tax and auditing services, is looking for a SQL Database Administrator (GreatSoft) to join their team. Must have a Grade 12, qualification, MCSE (Data Platform and Business Intelligence) qualification and 4 years SQL Database Administration experience.

DUTIES:

  • Provide SQL support function for departments.
  • Maintain SQL Databases.
  • User Administration.
  • Proactively provide updates for the solution database.
  • Creating and modifying SQL reports.
  • Assist with Alumni reports.
  • Ensure all issues are logged, followed up and resolved within agreed timeframes.
  • Utilize excellent customer service skills and exceed customers’ expectations.
    • Manage GreatSoft (Practice Management System) reports.
    • Assist with changes in GreatSoft financial reports.
    • Assist with changes and enhancements to all GreatSoft reports in line with management requests.
      • Manage GreatSoft (Practice Management System) support.
      • Attend to all GreatSoft queries within an acceptable turnaround time frame.
      • Manage escalated support queries with GreatSoft support teams.
      • Import of budgeted hours and charge out rates.
      • Import of salaries.
      • Perform billing runs.
        • System Management.
        • Make recommendations to IT Infrastructure team with respect to enhancing SQL Server performance and security.
        • Ensure proper documentation are in place for systems changes made.
        • Recommended procedure modifications or improvements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications

