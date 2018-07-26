VAT Data Analyst

Amazing opportunity to join a fast growing, progressive advisory firm as a Data Analyst. If you enjoy data and tech then this may be your dream job! Qualification:CA(SA) Skills & Experience: Minimum 1 – 4 years’ experienceData background would be advantageousExperience with data/advanced ExcelVAT experienceAbility to work independentlyExcited about large volumes of data and the desire to make sense of these i.e. an affinity for solving puzzlesSelf-motivatedDetailed oriented Job Description:Gaining an understanding of client’s business and accounting transactional flow.The line-by-line analysis of transactional data.Identification and quantification of potential VAT savings as well as VAT risks.Reporting to superiors and clients on findings.Calculation of VAT apportionment ratios.Set up and implementation of VAT at clients, including.Continuous monitoring (client audits, testing of tax invoices etc.). Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Finance jobs and apply.If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LANCE ADAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTF009093.

Learn more/Apply for this position