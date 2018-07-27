Best-in-business Python Developer

On behalf of a large South African Blue Chip organisation, SelectONE is looking for THE best-in-business Python Developer, Architecture Security. When we say “best”, we mean remuneration will be commensurate with that status; and our client will be counting on your Senior Software Engineer, Cloud, Data Science and Big Data knowledge to ensure their success and yours.

Your data analysis skills as well as your ethics and ability to engage with other team members, including mid-level Python Developers, are key to this making this outstanding career move.

Please submit your resume to Janet at SelectONE now – Janet.Liefeldt@selectone.co.za or WhatsApp on 083 404 5528 and take a journey into innovation and growth with a company thank knows your worth.