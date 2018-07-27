Business Analyst (Retail) (1707)

Role Description:

Business Analyst (Retail)

Permanent,

Northern Suburbs, Cape Town

Reporting into the BA Team Lead, the Business Analysts responsibility is to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Job Objectives

To understand the current business environment:?Analyse and understand the current business environment

?Analyse and understand the current business strategies

?Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

To identify and understand business requirements:

?Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

?Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

?Propose and document process improvements where appropriate

?Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:

?Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions

?Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design

?Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

To deliver the required solution:

?Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation

?Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user

?Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification

?Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements

?Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing

?Understand, document and escalate project risks

?Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

To train business users

?Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

To continuously support the business environment

?Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field

?Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

3 years Business Analysis experience in retail processes

3 years ERP systems experience

Retail industry experience

Formal training in BA and design methodologies

Experience participating in projects

Solid track record in succesfful delivery in the BA environment

Desireable but not required:

SAP Retail (materials management)

Projects related to FMCG

Experience in a global business environment is preferred

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Programming knowledge

SDLC knowledge

Planning

