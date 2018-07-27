IT Software Developer

Duties:

– Calculating and monitoring yields

– Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.

– Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.

– Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.

– Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.

– Review, improve and maintain current systems.

– Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.

– Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.

– Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.

– Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

