IT Software Developer

Duties:
– Calculating and monitoring yields
– Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.
– Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
– Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.
– Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
– Review, improve and maintain current systems.
– Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
– Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
– Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
– Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.