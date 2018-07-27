MS SQL Server Database Developer (1406)

Role Description:

MS SQL Server Database Developer

Century City

Permanent

This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced developer to join our expanding IT & development team. You will participate in defining technical solutions and code architectures. You will also be responsible for development and delivery of production-ready code.

We are working on projects that use cutting-edge technology, as a company, we are very focused on delivering market changing online services. You will be one of the experts contributing to those goals with your professional knowledge, expertise and work ethic.

You will be working in a fast paced organization using Agile/Scrum methodology to deliver excellent solutions for our demanding customer service and operations requirements.

Principle Responsibilities:

Delivery of projects on your own and in multi-person teams;

Maintaining a high level of productivity and code quality;

To work as part of a team without close supervision;

Working with Project Lead to deliver successful projects;

Review code of other developers to insure optimal code structure and adherence to company coding standards;

Help with the design and build of database schema;

Develop new SSIS/SSRS packages to meet business needs;

Create and maintain documentation for all projects.

Skills and Experience:

Required Skills and Experience:

3+ years software development experience;

3+ years experience with Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2012 server side development including (SSIS, SSRS, SSMS);

Good knowledge of T-SQL (Transact SQL) Stored Procedures, Functions and Triggers;

Knowledge of database engine tuning;

Optimisation techniques and SET Based Methodologies;

Understanding of Design Patterns and OO Programming.

Experience with large-team development in integrated environments using managed source control systems (e.g. Subversion, GIT, RedGate Source Control);

Data modelling experience (normalisation, best practices and documentation);

Report writing and ad hoc reporting

