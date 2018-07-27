Senior Front End Developer (1406)

Jul 27, 2018

Role Description:

Senior Front End Developer

Century City

Permanent

Open to all South Africans

Principle Responsibilities:

  • Working with Scrum Master and Product Owner to deliver successful projects by applying your
  • FE Expertise to an Enterprise level B2B Single Page Application,
  • Realising and making functional UX designs based on business feedback.
  • Providing technical guidance and instruction to other members of the team;
  • Maintaining a high level of productivity and code quality across the team through Code Reviews and mentoring.

Skills and Experience:

Required Skills and Experience:

  • 8+ years Object Oriented Software development experience, with at least 3+ years in a FE environment.
  • 3+ years proven experience coding in and expert knowledge of native JavaScript (simply using a CMS does not count!)
  • Expert knowledge of jQuery and at least one other JavaScript library (Angular, React, Underscore, etc)
  • Proven experience creating Responsive, Single Page Applications using RESTful APIs
  • Expert knowledge of HTML and CSS
  • Strong practical knowledge of GIT, or similar.
  • Clear well-structured logical thinking as evidenced in your code.

Desirable Skills and Experience:

  • Backbone.js, Handlebars, Underscore
  • Less/SASS/ Bootstrap
  • Node.js / Grunt / WebSockets / WebServices
  • Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies;

Personal Skills and Qualities:

  • Self-motivated with strong team spirit;
  • Ability to work independently with little supervision as well as ability to work within a team and motivate others.
  • Can communicate well to both technical and non-technical staff.

Contact: (email address)

