Senior Front End Developer (1406)

Role Description:
Senior Front End Developer
Century City
Permanent
Open to all South Africans
Principle Responsibilities:
- Working with Scrum Master and Product Owner to deliver successful projects by applying your
- FE Expertise to an Enterprise level B2B Single Page Application,
- Realising and making functional UX designs based on business feedback.
- Providing technical guidance and instruction to other members of the team;
- Maintaining a high level of productivity and code quality across the team through Code Reviews and mentoring.
Skills and Experience:
Required Skills and Experience:
- 8+ years Object Oriented Software development experience, with at least 3+ years in a FE environment.
- 3+ years proven experience coding in and expert knowledge of native JavaScript (simply using a CMS does not count!)
- Expert knowledge of jQuery and at least one other JavaScript library (Angular, React, Underscore, etc)
- Proven experience creating Responsive, Single Page Applications using RESTful APIs
- Expert knowledge of HTML and CSS
- Strong practical knowledge of GIT, or similar.
- Clear well-structured logical thinking as evidenced in your code.
Desirable Skills and Experience:
- Backbone.js, Handlebars, Underscore
- Less/SASS/ Bootstrap
- Node.js / Grunt / WebSockets / WebServices
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies;
Personal Skills and Qualities:
- Self-motivated with strong team spirit;
- Ability to work independently with little supervision as well as ability to work within a team and motivate others.
- Can communicate well to both technical and non-technical staff.
Contact: (email address)