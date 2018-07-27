Senior .Net Developer

If you are a determined, inquisitive, innovative, energetic Software Engineer with a creative flair and passion for innovative programming and staying in touch with industry trends, SelectONE has a large, Blue Chip organisation looking for your enthusiasm around machine learning, AI, Big Data and people skills.

Client is negotiable on remuneration – you bring the best, they pay the best. This is no ordinary job, but a growth path to their future success and yours. Your knowledge of C#, SQL Server, HTML5, ASP.NET, Azure, Web Services and more will put you on track for an exceptional career.

Mail your resume to Janet at SelectONE now at Janet.Liefeldt@selectone.co.za or WhatsApp on 083 404 5528 and show us how your experience is what we need for our IT department to shine.