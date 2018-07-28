Senior Software Programmer

Become a part of a team of enthusiastic developers who will be primarily focused on providing software solutions within the financial sector to industry leading clients.
Description of the role
* Developing new features and products
* Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies
* Problem solving and analysing for production
* Performing on project schedules
* Utilize different technologies and integration solutions
* Project Delivery
* Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers
Experience & Skills
* C# and .NET framework
* Demonstrates experience with I.T Development
* ASP.NET
* Design techniques
* Angular
* Knowledge of SQL Server
* HTML, Jquery and Java Script
This position offers
* A choice of medical aid funds
* Bi-annual Salary reviews
* Provident fund
* Group life benefit and permanent disability insurance
* Career growth structure
If you’re interested, what are you waiting for?!
To apply for the role, please send your up to date CV to (email address)
I look forward to chatting!