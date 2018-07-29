IT Service Integration Business Analyst

Position summary and Primary objectives The IT Service Integration (ITSI) Business Analyst is an entry level position in the ITSI Business Analysts job family.The primary responsibility of the ITSI Business Analyst is to gather client business and functional requirements for IT Service Integration projects to create specification documentation. They act as intermediaries between the business and the technical implementation team to collect, clarify and translate business requirements into appropriate specification documentation, which will be used create the technical specification documentation. These individuals define operational process, functional field and value mapping, and data management process.Experience & Qualifications:Diploma / DegreeExperience

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

At least 2 – 3 years’ experience working as part of a project team

A background as a system developer would be advantageous

Extensive experience in and with all operational aspects of a Services business, preferably with a Systems Integrator

Experience in the process of developing and implementing new services and systems

ITIL V3 certification (IT Infrastructure Library)

Experiencing in coordinating and managing tasks, and small projects

Experience with XML

Experience with B2B protocols such as SOAP web services

Experience with at least one programming language

Personal Attributes, Skills and knowledge required:Skills and knowledge

Demonstrate very good communication (Verbal and written in English) and interpersonal skills

Demonstrate an understanding of project management processes and methodologies

Possess very good working knowledge of Microsoft Exchange, Word, Excel Project, PowerPoint and Visio

Display an understanding of systems generally used in a services organisation e.g. Service Now, Siebel, Remedy, SAP, EMS

Demonstrate excellent documentation skills, in particular, functional requirements, test cases, system user documentation, processes and procedures and presentations

Possess broad understanding of business practices and processes

Demonstrate a good understanding of ITSM and GSOA from both the systems and the business processes

Individual should demonstrate a client focused approach

Display a high level of initiative, accountability, attention to detail and the ability to follow processes

Individual should be proactive, have a flexible attitude to work with a willingness to constantly review and improve skills

Attributes

Individual should be self-motivated with the ability to work unsupervised as well as being able to work as part of a team in a global and sometimes pressured environment

Demonstrate the ability to learn new solutions, services and technologies through self-study (On the job and externally)

Demonstrate very good analytical ability

Role / Responsibilities:

In this position you will be required to:

Conduct workshops with clients to confirm functional specifications and requirements.

Capture, analyse and document client business requirements and business processes, using standard business modelling methodology and tools to create IT Service Integration specification documentation.

Liaise with technical implementation team for their collation of the technical specification documents and review the final technical specification documentation.

Facilitate and assist in User Acceptance Testing and obtain confirmation from users that the solution fulfils the business needs as anticipated.

Identify inefficiencies in business operations and define operational processes to meet performance obligations.

Perform field and value mapping ensuring the translation of field data values based on business rules.

Define a data management process to ensure data is acquired, validated, stored, protected, and processed efficiently and effectively.

Apply best practice methodologies to define scope, document and validate the requirements of clients and help explore improvement and investment opportunities.

Provide training for the company’s local teams on integration implementation.

