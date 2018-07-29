One stage process- Intermediate .NET Developer

The growth of this company has led to securing multiple projects from their own clients. This client is an industry leader locate in Parow, and are seeking Intermediate .NET Developer.

As an Intermediate .NET Developer , your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#

Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

Enhancing skills on technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

js, Jquery or Angular

Disciplined self-starter

Problem solving

Fast paced work ethic

Good communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position