One stage process- Intermediate .NET Developer

The growth of this company has led to securing multiple projects from their own clients. This client is an industry leader locate in Parow, and are seeking Intermediate .NET Developer.
As an Intermediate .NET Developer , your role will include
- Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#
- Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
- Enhancing skills on technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- js, Jquery or Angular
- Disciplined self-starter
- Problem solving
- Fast paced work ethic
- Good communication skills