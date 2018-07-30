ENVIRONMENT: An innovative provider of business solutions & e-commerce seeks a highly skilled QA Tester to join its team. Your core role will involve testing all products and systems while stablishing suitable testing methodology and processes. You will also Identify areas of concern in respect of quality and performance and make recommendations for improvement where necessary. You require a Test Certification e.g. ISEB/ISTQB and an IT Degree/Diploma will prove beneficial. You should also have at least 1-3 year’s Testing experience, SQL, understand SDCL and Reporting skills. DUTIES: Develop and implement a Quality Assurance test plan.

Establish suitable testing methodology and processes.

Test products and solutions with respect to functionality, performance, reliability, stability and compatibility.

Conduct research where necessary to gain technical understanding of projects.

Provide reports on test results with detailed documentation on failed tests.

Provide recommendations for improvements of products and systems where tests fail.

Escalate failed tests to relevant internal stakeholders. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Test Certification (e.g. ISEB / ISTQB / practical Software Test Certification).

IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent Diploma/Degree would be an advantage. Experience/Skills – 1-3 Years of formal Testing experience.

Basic competency in SQL.

Understanding of SDLC processes and methodologies.