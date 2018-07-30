SAGE X3 Systems Analyst

SAGE X3 SYSTEMS ANALYST – Northern Suburbs: Winelands

R360 000 – R480 000 Per Annum Negotiable on Qualification and Experience

Renowned Global concern is offering this exciting career opportunity to join their dynamic, innovative and entrepreneurial culture.

One would describe you as a technically astute individual who possesses business knowledge within the financial environment, a trouble shooter who is a team player, has an enquiring mind and strong verbal and written communication skills.

The position would report into the MIS Manager and would entail the development of financial reports, collecting requirements from users and compiling specifications, implementation of specifications, SAGE X3 customisations, analysing and testing new and existing versions of the SAGE X3 software, ensuring compliance with business practices and SAGE X3 standards, keeping abreast of software changes and testing techniques, reporting on findings, supporting and training of SAGE X3 users and tracking of issues, fault finding and reports (SQL).

Minimum requirements:

A relevant degree i.e. B.Com / IT or Diploma or B.Com Accounting or related

2-3 years’ experience gained preferably in a support/ Analysis role working on SAGE X3 ERP system

Knowledge of financial principles and an understanding of the financial modules within SAGE is necessary, including asset management, manufacturing and PJC, etc.

Previous experience working on SQL essential

Proven and stable track record essential

