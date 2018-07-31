Desktop Support Technician

Desktop Support Technicians
Vryburg ( Dr Ruth Mompati, District, Northwest)
R13000 – R17500 per month
12-month contract with possible extension
Requirements:
Relevant Degree/Diploma (IT related A+, N+)/ server support experience.
A+ / N+ a must!
Microsoft qualification
Certification in SQL; DATABASE; MCSC (advantageous
2-3 Years in a PC support environment
Own Transport
Description
Effective user support
Receive and log all requests and incidents
Manage all e-mails, response times and resolution times according to SLA
Provide assistance and trouble shoot problems according to SLA
Manage desktop uptimes
Procure, service and replace components to ensure end user satisfaction
Component level troubleshooting and management of mobile and deskside devices
Ensure quality closure of desktop and related incidents, requests or projects within SLA
Install/repair software
Upgrade software
Install service packs, applications and remote management
Installation of new/upgraded PC’s
Install operating system and software (machine image)
Install service packs
Transfer data from old machines
Assign asset names
Test machines
Ensure user satisfaction
Project administration or management
Running of system health checks
Ensure that anti-virus updates are run regularly on all laptops and desktops
Run regular server health checks
Run daily back-up and tape changes
Run monthly back-ups
Run service packs and Windows updates when required
Record and report on any anomalies or risk issues
Effective teamwork and self-management
Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs
Project administration or management
Running of system health checks
Ensure that anti-virus updates are run regularly on all laptops and desktops
Run regular server health checks
Run daily back-up and tape changes
Run monthly back-ups
Effective teamwork and self-management
Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs
Run service packs and Windows updates when required
Record and report on any anomalies or risk issues