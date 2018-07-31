Desktop Support Technician

Desktop Support Technicians

Vryburg ( Dr Ruth Mompati, District, Northwest)

R13000 – R17500 per month

12-month contract with possible extension

Requirements:

Relevant Degree/Diploma (IT related A+, N+)/ server support experience.

A+ / N+ a must!

Microsoft qualification

Certification in SQL; DATABASE; MCSC (advantageous

2-3 Years in a PC support environment

Own Transport

Description

Effective user support

Receive and log all requests and incidents

Manage all e-mails, response times and resolution times according to SLA

Provide assistance and trouble shoot problems according to SLA

Manage desktop uptimes

Procure, service and replace components to ensure end user satisfaction

Component level troubleshooting and management of mobile and deskside devices

Ensure quality closure of desktop and related incidents, requests or projects within SLA

Install/repair software

Upgrade software

Install service packs, applications and remote management

Installation of new/upgraded PC’s

Install operating system and software (machine image)

Install service packs

Transfer data from old machines

Assign asset names

Test machines

Ensure user satisfaction

Project administration or management

Running of system health checks

Ensure that anti-virus updates are run regularly on all laptops and desktops

Run regular server health checks

Run daily back-up and tape changes

Run monthly back-ups

Run service packs and Windows updates when required

Record and report on any anomalies or risk issues

Effective teamwork and self-management

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs

