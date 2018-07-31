IT Service Integration Business Analyst

To this end, the ITSI Business Analyst will support and manage these projects, including:

Agreeing project milestones

Delivering the project (or project element) to specification

Anticipating project risks and agreeing the mitigation of such risks (with the Project Manager when applicable) and escalate issues when appropriate

Supporting project process adherence

Providing and/or supporting end user training, ensuring that the relevant documents are updated

Working with the Project Manager or Project Sponsor to assist project benefits realisation

Perform user acceptance testing

The ITSI Business Analyst will facilitate and assist in User Acceptance Testing (UAT) once the implementation and unit testing is completed by the technical implementation team. They help identify the key deliverables of the UAT, utilise a business use case to define scenarios for testing, create a UAT test plan and write UAT test cases and associated test data, that users employ to judge whether the delivered system is acceptable. They use each acceptance test to determine a set of system inputs and expected results. These individuals obtain confirmation from users that the solution fulfils the business needs as anticipated and provide feedback to the relevant stakeholders.Define operational processesPerform field and value mappingDefine data management process Apply best practice methodologiesThe ITSI Business Analyst applies best practice methodologies to define, scope, document and validate the requirements of clients for information, processes, information or system changes and improvements or problems. They help explore improvement opportunities of the current business state by developing sound business cases to justify the investment in the IT project and produce a clear project scope and estimation.Provide trainingThe ITSI Business Analyst tracks and fully documents changes for functional and business specifications and writes detailed procedures for use in training. They provide training for the Company’s local teams on integration implementation in order to ensure the achievement of organisational goals.Behavioural skillsITSI Business Analysts are required to have broad understanding of business practices and processes. They have a very good understanding of ITSM and GSOA from both the systems and the business processes that these systems support.They are team players who display good client service orientation with well-developed administrative and organisational skills. They are analytical and demonstrate good attention to detail whilst working under pressure. These individuals have good verbal and written communication skills and are able to listen empathetically. They display the ability to build rapport and engage effectively with a variety of stakeholders. They display knowledge of project methodology. The ITSI Business Analyst is proactive, has a flexible attitude to work and a willingness to constantly review and improve skills.Experience & Qualifications:Diploma / DegreeExperience

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

At least 2 – 3 years’ experience working as part of a project team

A background as a system developer would be advantageous

Extensive experience in and with all operational aspects of a Services business, preferably with a Systems Integrator

Experience in the process of developing and implementing new services and systems

ITIL V3 certification (IT Infrastructure Library)

Experiencing in coordinating and managing tasks, and small projects

Experience with XML

Experience with B2B protocols such as SOAP web services

Experience with at least one programming language

Personal Attributes, Skills and knowledge required:Skills and knowledge

Demonstrate very good communication (Verbal and written in English) and interpersonal skills

Demonstrate an understanding of project management processes and methodologies

Possess very good working knowledge of Microsoft Exchange, Word, Excel Project, PowerPoint and Visio

Display an understanding of systems generally used in a services organisation e.g. Service Now, Siebel, Remedy, SAP, EMS

Demonstrate excellent documentation skills, in particular, functional requirements, test cases, system user documentation, processes and procedures and presentations

Possess broad understanding of business practices and processes

Demonstrate a good understanding of ITSM and GSOA from both the systems and the business processes

Individual should demonstrate a client focused approach

Display a high level of initiative, accountability, attention to detail and the ability to follow processes

Individual should be proactive, have a flexible attitude to work with a willingness to constantly review and improve skills

Attributes

Individual should be self-motivated with the ability to work unsupervised as well as being able to work as part of a team in a global and sometimes pressured environment

Demonstrate the ability to learn new solutions, services and technologies through self-study (On the job and externally)

Demonstrate very good analytical ability

Role / Responsibilities:

In this position you will be required to:

Conduct workshops with clients to confirm functional specifications and requirements.

Capture, analyse and document client business requirements and business processes, using standard business modelling methodology and tools to create IT Service Integration specification documentation.

Liaise with technical implementation team for their collation of the technical specification documents and review the final technical specification documentation.

Facilitate and assist in User Acceptance Testing and obtain confirmation from users that the solution fulfils the business needs as anticipated.

Identify inefficiencies in business operations and define operational processes to meet performance obligations.

Perform field and value mapping ensuring the translation of field data values based on business rules.

Define a data management process to ensure data is acquired, validated, stored, protected, and processed efficiently and effectively.

Apply best practice methodologies to define scope, document and validate the requirements of clients and help explore improvement and investment opportunities.

Provide training for the company’s local teams on integration implementation.

Learn more/Apply for this position