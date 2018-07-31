Junior Software Developer

Junior Software DeveloperBloemfonteinR108k – R84k PermanentWe are seeking a Web Application and Support Developer on a Junior level!Requirements:Relevant Bachelor’s DegreeUp to 2 years’ experienceResponsibilities and Skills:• Basic working knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript. • Working knowledge of an object orientated language, such as C#, Ruby, TypeScript etc. • Willingness to learn, we expect you to put in some extra time to make sure you learn new things• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate with people at all levels • Proven analytical and problem-solving skills • Should be willing to relocate to Bloemfontein, Free State Technologies used:HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, Ruby, TypeScript Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact any of our consultants on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on http://www.goldmantech.co.zaCorrespondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

