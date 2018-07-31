REPORTING DEVELOPER

Short Summary:

This position is responsible to develop, analyse and update all the company data and reportsproviding management with value added information to enable the efficient and effective management of thecompany.

Responsibilities:

1. Timely and accurate scheduled reporting. (Financial, quality, production, customer service, sales, operationsefficiency and profitability, staff, etc.)

2. Manage and train the Junior Reporting Analyst to reach deadlines and target accuracy

3. Report development

4. Project management for the full report development lifecycle

5. Data validation and analysis

6. Identify data gaps and information needs

7. Develop effective reporting tools for the company

Qualifications

1. A relevant degree

2. Fluency in MS SQL

3. Experience in Qlikview/Qliksense will be advantageous

4. An excellent overall understanding of accounting, financial & control functions

5. Proven success in the following competencies.

– Analysis and Reporting

– Communication.

– Information and Technology Proficiency

– Problem Solving and Decision Making

Experience

1. A minimum of 3-5 years relevant experience

Learn more/Apply for this position