Senior BI (QlikView) Consultant (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities and Functions:
– Understand and evaluate customers’ business and Business Intelligence requirements
– Develop and deploy innovative, high quality Business Intelligence solutions at customer site
– Project manage the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions from customer engagement to post-implementation support.
– Identify source data, source systems and data mapping required to deliver the Business Intelligence layer (solution).
– Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders
– Advise customers on options available for display and analysis of information
– Proactively identify potential BI solutions within the existing client systems
– Negotiate project scope with customers
– Present BI solutions to business users
– Customer training on specific BI Solution
– Maintain customer BI solutions
– Install BI software at Customer sites
– Design BI Solutions that are creative, flexible, scalable and re-usable based on best practice themes and guidelines
– Deliver BI projects on time, within budget and at high quality
Key Competencies:
– Excellent problem-solving skills
– Excellent analytic and numerical skills
– Excellent organizational, planning and prioritization skills
– Ability to work independently
– Self-driven and motivated
– Proactive
– Delivery focused
– High attention to detail
Experience & Skills:
– Tertiary qualification
– At least 3 years QlikView experience
– Excellent numerical ability
– Project Management experience
– Experience with BI tools
– Strong excel skills
– Strong data modeling skills
– Consulting experience an advantage
