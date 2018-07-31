Senior BI (QlikView) Consultant (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities and Functions:

– Understand and evaluate customers’ business and Business Intelligence requirements

– Develop and deploy innovative, high quality Business Intelligence solutions at customer site

– Project manage the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions from customer engagement to post-implementation support.

– Identify source data, source systems and data mapping required to deliver the Business Intelligence layer (solution).

– Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders

– Advise customers on options available for display and analysis of information

– Proactively identify potential BI solutions within the existing client systems

– Negotiate project scope with customers

– Present BI solutions to business users

– Customer training on specific BI Solution

– Maintain customer BI solutions

– Install BI software at Customer sites

– Design BI Solutions that are creative, flexible, scalable and re-usable based on best practice themes and guidelines

– Deliver BI projects on time, within budget and at high quality

Key Competencies:

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Excellent analytic and numerical skills

– Excellent organizational, planning and prioritization skills

– Ability to work independently

– Self-driven and motivated

– Proactive

– Delivery focused

– High attention to detail

Experience & Skills:

– Tertiary qualification

– At least 3 years QlikView experience

– Excellent numerical ability

– Project Management experience

– Experience with BI tools

– Strong excel skills

– Strong data modeling skills

– Consulting experience an advantage

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

