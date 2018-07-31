Senior C#.NET Developer – CPT

The services of a Senior .NET Developer are required for a well-established consulting company in the Cape Town Parklands area. Be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems for various clients. Requirements: • Relevant tertiary qualification (Computer Science) or similar. • 5+ years' experience in a similar role • Strong experience with: C#, SQL Server, .NET Development, ASP.NET MVC• Advantageous skills: Windows Azure, jQuery, HTML5, CSS, UML, Agile & Scrum. • Well spoken & client-facing abilities • Clear criminal & credit history (due to clients being in the financial space) *No applications considered after 17 August 2018

