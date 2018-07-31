SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER – MOVE INTO SOFTWARE ARCHITECTURE – Southern Suburbs R90k/month

This is an exciting opportunity for a SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER to get involved in an industry leading Software Development company and move into a key Software Architecture position.

This Southern Suburbs based role is paying up to R90,000/month

THE ROLE:

You will play an instrumental role in helping the company’s plans to expand their software into the overseas markets and play a key part in the architecture and design phases of all projects to ensure the highest quality software at industry leading standards.

THE COMPANY:

With a history spanning over 30 years, this software development company develops one of the most intricate Wagering Systems used all over South Africa. Their Responsive Platform, Risk Management, Central Monitoring and USSD Betting Systems, just to name a few, allows them to deliver a well-rounded, award-winning customer-oriented product that allows.

REQUIREMENTS:

– BSc or equivalent qualification (computer science major preferable)

– More than 8 years programming experience in Java, Maven & Spring

TECH STACK:

– Java

– Maven

– Spring

– AWS/Azure

– MS SQL/PostgreSQL

– REST services

– Microservices Architecture

– CI (Continuous Integration) and CD (Continuous Delivery)

