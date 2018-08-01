Project Manager

Aug 1, 2018

Responsibilities :

  • Strong academic record at a leading university, or for more experienced candidates a strong record in a business or consulting environment
  • Interesting in developing South Africa’s real economy, with job creation at the heart of economic growth
  • Basic intuitive understanding of business strategy, market competition, industrialisation globalisationand international trade
  • An interest in and affinity for business performance improvement methodologies, particularly in the manufacturing space
  • Strong analytical problem solving skills
  • Ability to think and work independantly, with a tendency to question the status quo
  • Excellent communication – comfortable presenting to an audience and facilitating workshops
  • Socially adaptable – comfortable shifting between a corporate and factory environment
  • Strong attention to detail

Requirements :

  • Honours Degree
  • Exposure to Industrial Development / Strategy / Economic Consultancy
  • 5 years relevent work experience

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

