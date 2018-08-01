Project Manager

Responsibilities :

Strong academic record at a leading university, or for more experienced candidates a strong record in a business or consulting environment

Interesting in developing South Africa’s real economy, with job creation at the heart of economic growth

Basic intuitive understanding of business strategy, market competition, industrialisation globalisationand international trade

An interest in and affinity for business performance improvement methodologies, particularly in the manufacturing space

Strong analytical problem solving skills

Ability to think and work independantly, with a tendency to question the status quo

Excellent communication – comfortable presenting to an audience and facilitating workshops

Socially adaptable – comfortable shifting between a corporate and factory environment

Strong attention to detail

Requirements :

Honours Degree

Exposure to Industrial Development / Strategy / Economic Consultancy

5 years relevent work experience

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

