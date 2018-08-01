Project Manager

Responsibilities :
- Strong academic record at a leading university, or for more experienced candidates a strong record in a business or consulting environment
- Interesting in developing South Africa’s real economy, with job creation at the heart of economic growth
- Basic intuitive understanding of business strategy, market competition, industrialisation globalisationand international trade
- An interest in and affinity for business performance improvement methodologies, particularly in the manufacturing space
- Strong analytical problem solving skills
- Ability to think and work independantly, with a tendency to question the status quo
- Excellent communication – comfortable presenting to an audience and facilitating workshops
- Socially adaptable – comfortable shifting between a corporate and factory environment
- Strong attention to detail
Requirements :
- Honours Degree
- Exposure to Industrial Development / Strategy / Economic Consultancy
- 5 years relevent work experience
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.