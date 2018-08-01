Our client in the digital marketing field are looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join their engineering team in Sea Point.
Working alongside their in-house development teams you will design and develop new features ensuring your work is scalable and robust.
Our client processes and stores a huge amount of data and pushes their SQL Server to its limits. Dealing with multi-Terabyte, high throughput, highly available databases will stretch your knowledge of SQL and strengthen your skills as a DBA.
Requirements:
– Relevant certificates/ diploma
– A minimum of 4 years working as an SQL Server DBA
– SQL 2012+
– T-SQL
– Database Design
– Tuning
– Refactoring
– SQL server HA and DR
– Windows failover clusters
– Working with VLDBs
– PowerShell
– Desired State Configuration
– SQL 2016+
– SQL Server MCSA/ MCSE
– SQL Server Migration/ Consolidation
– Database Lifecycle Management (TFS /TeamCity)
– Partitioning
– SSIS
– Azure
– Systems administration experience using Windows Server and Active Directory