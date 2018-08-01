Senior SQL DBA

Our client in the digital marketing field are looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join their engineering team in Sea Point.

Working alongside their in-house development teams you will design and develop new features ensuring your work is scalable and robust.

Our client processes and stores a huge amount of data and pushes their SQL Server to its limits. Dealing with multi-Terabyte, high throughput, highly available databases will stretch your knowledge of SQL and strengthen your skills as a DBA.

Requirements:

– Relevant certificates/ diploma

– A minimum of 4 years working as an SQL Server DBA

– SQL 2012+

– T-SQL

– Database Design

– Tuning

– Refactoring

– SQL server HA and DR

– Windows failover clusters

– Working with VLDBs

– PowerShell

– Desired State Configuration

– SQL 2016+

– SQL Server MCSA/ MCSE

– SQL Server Migration/ Consolidation

– Database Lifecycle Management (TFS /TeamCity)

– Partitioning

– SSIS

– Azure

– Systems administration experience using Windows Server and Active Directory

