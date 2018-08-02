Data Centre Engineer Tier 3 (DCS)

– You will be responsible for the monitoring, recording, diagnosing, reporting, escalation and management of Veeam Backups across a global deployed infrastructure base.

– You will be required to fulfil an operational proactive role to ensure that future incidents are prevented, and current incidents are resolved or escalated through the relevant processes.

– You will have to develop a basic understanding of our virtualization-and-backup environments, and administration abilities such as report writing, as well as being proficient in operational documentation with attention to detail.

– You will be required to manage, diagnosing and restoring items in from backup, using Veeam.

– You will be required to share and grow the proactive requirements of the role by adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and sharing with the wider team.

– You will be required to troubleshoot backup and host (Hyper-V and VMWare) specific errors, and be involved in the deployment of updates, if required by the vendor or client.

– You might be required to assist with DCS stand-by on a rotational basis

