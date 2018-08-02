Data Technician

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF) since 2002. SAEON is mandated to observe and research ecosystems on land, in coastal regions and the oceans to understand how those systems function and might change over time and space when influenced by socio-economic driving forces including climate change. We deliver our data online and offer tools, services and advice for informed environmental policy-making. This position is supported by the DST’s Shallow Marine and Coastal Research Infrastructure (SMCRI) programme.

(Based in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape) (3 Year renewable contract)

SAEON, Elwandle Node, based in Port Elizabeth requires the services of a dynamic, self-motivated Data Technician to provide support for the various research and long-term monitoring activities.

Key responsibilities will include:

Cleansing and transformation of data before input into SAEON systems.

Maintenance and development of databases and systems for the storage, curation and visualization of collected data.

Provide assistance with record keeping, data capturing, data processing and data curation.

Assist personnel with installation, configuration and ongoing usability of system hardware and software.

Requirements:

B.Tech / B.Sc. or Honours in Computer Science/Information Science/Information Technology (Honours preferred) plus minimum 3 years of documented experience as data technician.

At least 3 years documented experience in computer networks and systems maintenance on Windows systems.

Experience in C#, .NET, Asp .NET, MVC, JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, NoSQL, R, Excel, HTML, CSS, XML, Git, GitHub, Microsoft Azure

Experience in data cleansing, transformation, curation and visualization.

Experience in metadata standards.

Excellent diagnostic and problem solving skills

Sound written and spoken English communication skills.

Attention to detail, self-motivated, work as individual and as part of a team.

A valid code B driver’s license, although an EB would be preferable

Shortlisted candidates will be submitted to a practical assessment of their technical skills and aptitude.

Applications should include a detailed Curriculum vitae (no certificates), cover letter and contact details of at least three referees (upload as one document).

Closing date for receiving applications: 16 August 2018 SAEON is committed to employment equity and redress.SAEON reserves the right not to make an appointment to the position as advertised.

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

analyse and filter information

Data Curation

Experience

Computer networks and systems maintenance

Metadata standards

Data transformation and visualization

Knowledge

information science

the legislation relating to information science

the organisation of information (catalogues, indexes, etc.)

