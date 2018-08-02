My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a PHP Developer to join them on an initial 3 month fixed term contract period
– Technology stack
– Angular
– TypeScript
– Node.js
– Golang
– PHP
– MySQL
– Elasticsearch
– Redis
RabbitMQ / Kafka
Ansible
Docker
Vagrant
Nginx
Jenkins
The following minimum education, experience and skills are required to perform the job
3+ Years PHP development experience
Angular.js experience highly beneficial but not required
GoLang experience highly beneficial but not required
Experience in MySQL query optimisation and scalability
Experience in developing in agile teams