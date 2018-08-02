PHP Developer

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a PHP Developer to join them on an initial 3 month fixed term contract period

– Technology stack

– Angular

– TypeScript

– Node.js

– Golang

– PHP

– MySQL

– Elasticsearch

– Redis

RabbitMQ / Kafka

Ansible

Docker

Vagrant

Nginx

Jenkins

The following minimum education, experience and skills are required to perform the job

3+ Years PHP development experience

Angular.js experience highly beneficial but not required

GoLang experience highly beneficial but not required

Experience in MySQL query optimisation and scalability

Experience in developing in agile teams

