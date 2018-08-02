SENIOR WEB APPLICATION DEVELOPER – SET YOUR OWN HOURS – NEWLANDS (up to 80k pm)

This is an excellent opportunity for a Senior Web Developer to work on a NEWLY CREATED (i.e. no legacy code) AZURE BASED SYSTEM that will afford you the opportunity to MOVE INTO A LEAD ROLE AND SET YOUR OWN HOURS.

Based in Newlands, this Web Application Developer role is paying up to R80k per month.

THE ROLE:

You would be responsible for leading the COMPLETE END-TO-END DEVELOPMENT of new modules, leading and mentoring the other developers, provide input into the systems architecture, build API’s into client customer databases and integrating the system with banking back-end systems. Future projects will entail the development of a MACHINE LEARNING component that you will also play a key role in.

THE SYSTEM:

A fully scalable, specialized workflow and business process automation tool that unlike the commercially available ones, is geared specifically toward the FOREX and Corporate Banking sectors. It has added validations, controls and security components that are exceptionally desirable to the market. The company itself was founded by the directors of two very well-known and successful Asset Management and software companies who identified the need for such a tool and embarked on setting up a standalone company to realize it.

REQUIREMENTS:

– Relevant tertiary qualification

– A minimum of 8+ years development experience

– Experience working with SPA Frameworks (Angular, React, Knockout, Ember, Nue, Meteor, AJAX etc)

– Solid C# development ability

– Web Development – HTML, CSS and JavaScript or Typescript.

– SQL Server – creating and troubleshooting queries, stored procedures, functions.

– .Net Framework – general knowledge of the framework such as generics, concurrency and async programming.

Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to Philip at Acuity Consultants – (email address) or apply directly via our website www.acuityconsultants.co.za

