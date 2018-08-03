Business Analyst Product Conrolling & Inventory Accounting East London

Join a succesful international concern! Be responsible for controlling and accounting methods. Maintain and develop common basic finance and controlling processes and methods. Act as 2nd level support between key users on business side and the 3rd level support. Besides regular support activities the group is running project activities, implementing new functionality or enhancing the comon basic fiance and controlling scope. Involved in other projects initiated by the business providing process and system expertise.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce/Business Administration/Business Information Systems

Years of Experience:

3-5 years’ finance/accounting/systems experience with at least 18 months experience in SAP business analyst role or cbFC (Comon Basic Finance and Controlling) project role

Skills

Understanding of SAP customizing and configuration

Experience working in a SAP support organization

Strong understanding of Accounting principles and process flows.

Multiplicator for Accounting and Controlling Methods

Experience of working in (SAP) Projects

Advanced/Expert level Excel skills.

Proficiency with MS-Access, MS-Word, and MS-PowerPoint

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage the cbFC support activities for Product Controlling (CO-PA and Product Calculation) and Inventory Accounting processes for cbFC SA HUB entities for East London and Pretoria.

Work with the respective Finance & Accounting key users on process and system related issues as well as with Level 3 support on the resolution of Incidents.

Work on local changes requests and implement new system functionality provided by the cbFC Template.

Facilitate communication and know how transfer to the key users of respective areas.

Manage cbFC implementation projects independently.

Manage/follow up and initiate other business driven projects with cbFC and Accounting related expertise and knowledge considering efficient and effective processes and methods and strategic corporate goals.

Drive continuous improvement and recommend process changes (local changes in process, local changes in upstream legacy systems, or changes in the cbFC Template) and work with local management to design go-forward processes.

Provide strategic and operational direction by advising on the impact and effect of process and system changes, and develop recommendations to support successful implementation of business changes.

Perform regression testing in area of responsibility to ensure system and process stability for SA.

Provide cross functional support for Overhead Controlling, Project System & Internal Order processes, Purchase Accounting/Accounts Payable Processes and Sales Accounting and Accounts Receivables Processes.

Provide cross functional support for General Ledger, Financial/Bank Accounts & Internal Reporting.

