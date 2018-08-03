Network Engineer

Experience
- 6 – 8 years’ work experience
- At least 6 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications
Personal Attributes and Skills Required
- Demonstrate solution and service knowledge
- Possess sound knowledge of communications infrastructure and systems
- Demonstrate problem analysis and solution formulation skills
- Demonstrate service orientation
- Demonstrate excellent attention to detail
- Demonstrate proactive management
- Possess extensive knowledge and experience in Network Management including configuration and implementation
- Possess strong general knowledge of networking, IT systems, security, servers and firewalls
Attributes
- Demonstrate the ability to adapt to change and to think innovatively
- Display good verbal and written communication ability
- Demonstrate the ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders
- Possess good planning and time management ability
- Demonstrate the ability to cope under pressure
- Passionate about enterprise-level IT solutions with a limitless willingness to learn