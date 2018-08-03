Network Engineer

Aug 3, 2018

Experience

  • 6 – 8 years’ work experience
  • At least 6 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications

Personal Attributes and Skills Required

  • Demonstrate solution and service knowledge
  • Possess sound knowledge of communications infrastructure and systems
  • Demonstrate problem analysis and solution formulation skills
  • Demonstrate service orientation
  • Demonstrate excellent attention to detail
  • Demonstrate proactive management
  • Possess extensive knowledge and experience in Network Management including configuration and implementation
  • Possess strong general knowledge of networking, IT systems, security, servers and firewalls

Attributes

  • Demonstrate the ability to adapt to change and to think innovatively
  • Display good verbal and written communication ability
  • Demonstrate the ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders
  • Possess good planning and time management ability
  • Demonstrate the ability to cope under pressure
  • Passionate about enterprise-level IT solutions with a limitless willingness to learn

Learn more/Apply for this position