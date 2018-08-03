SQL Developer

A leading healthcare company based in the Eastern Cape is looking for a passionate and seasoned SQL Developer to join their dynamic team. This multiple skilled senior Software Developer must have excellent Object-Oriented programming and Design Pattern skills.Requirements:

Excellent SQL skills: non-negotiable

Minimum 3-5 years software development experience

Must be able to design, develop, troubleshoot, and debug complex software applications and their various points of integration

Beneficial:

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent IT qualifications

Microsoft certifications

