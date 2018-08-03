A leading healthcare company based in the Eastern Cape is looking for a passionate and seasoned SQL Developer to join their dynamic team. This multiple skilled senior Software Developer must have excellent Object-Oriented programming and Design Pattern skills.Requirements:
- Excellent SQL skills: non-negotiable
- Minimum 3-5 years software development experience
- Must be able to design, develop, troubleshoot, and debug complex software applications and their various points of integration
Beneficial:
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent IT qualifications
- Microsoft certifications
