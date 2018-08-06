Software Development

A well-known IT business solutions organisation is currently on the hunt for a dynamic, committed candidate to join their well-established team.

The role will focus on Software Development with exposure to Systems Engineering and the overall understanding of IT products and services. The successful candidate will be involved in development, implementation, on-going support and project management.

In terms of Software Development, knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

? Development

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online

Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Workflow Development

K2 or Nintex

Office 365 Development

Azure Development

Databases

SQL Server 2008-2017

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications

Windows Server 2008-2016

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS

Subversion or Git Source Control

