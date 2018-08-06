A well-known IT business solutions organisation is currently on the hunt for a dynamic, committed candidate to join their well-established team.
The role will focus on Software Development with exposure to Systems Engineering and the overall understanding of IT products and services. The successful candidate will be involved in development, implementation, on-going support and project management.
In terms of Software Development, knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
? Development
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
- jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Workflow Development
- K2 or Nintex
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development
Databases
- SQL Server 2008-2017
- Database Design
- Database Administration
Applications
- Windows Server 2008-2016
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS
- Subversion or Git Source Control