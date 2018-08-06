Systems Developer (CTC with rewards)

Knowledge of and experience with the following:

In terms of Software Development, knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

Development

– Web, Windows & Mobile Development

– C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core

– ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

– HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

– jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

– ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

– Web Services (REST & SOAP)

– SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online

– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

– Workflow Development

– K2 or Nintex

– Office 365 Development

– Azure Development

Databases

– SQL Server 2008-2017

– Database Design

– Database Administration

Applications

– Windows Server 2008-2016

– Internet Information Services (IIS)

– Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS

– Subversion or Git Source Control

Apart from Software Development, knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

Products and Services

– Windows 7-10

– Windows Server 2008-2016

– SQL Server 2008-2017

– Exchange Server 2007-2016 & Online

– Skype for Business 2015-2016 & Online

– SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online

– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

– Virtualisation (Hyper-V or VMware)

– Office 365 Administration

– Azure Administration

Networking

– IP addressing, switching, routing, VLAN, DNS, DHCP, NAT, cabling etc.

Security

– Firewalls, wireless, servers, endpoint security, anti-virus etc.

Unified Communications

– VOIP, PBX, Hosted PBX

– Mimecast

Hosting

– DNS, Web, Email

Internet

– Fibre, DSL, LTE, VPN, wireless etc.

Hardware

– Servers, workstations, mobile devices, printers etc.

– Dell, HP, Cisco, SonicWALL, FortiGate, UBNT etc.

Related degree, diploma or relevant qualification.

Related and up to date Microsoft certifications will be an advantage.

