Systems Developer (CTC with rewards)

Knowledge of and experience with the following:
In terms of Software Development, knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
Development
– Web, Windows & Mobile Development
– C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core
– ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
– HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
– jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
– ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
– Web Services (REST & SOAP)
– SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online
– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
– Workflow Development
– K2 or Nintex
– Office 365 Development
– Azure Development
Databases
– SQL Server 2008-2017
– Database Design
– Database Administration
Applications
– Windows Server 2008-2016
– Internet Information Services (IIS)
– Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS
– Subversion or Git Source Control
Apart from Software Development, knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
Products and Services
– Windows 7-10
– Windows Server 2008-2016
– SQL Server 2008-2017
– Exchange Server 2007-2016 & Online
– Skype for Business 2015-2016 & Online
– SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online
– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
– Virtualisation (Hyper-V or VMware)
– Office 365 Administration
– Azure Administration
Networking
– IP addressing, switching, routing, VLAN, DNS, DHCP, NAT, cabling etc.
Security
– Firewalls, wireless, servers, endpoint security, anti-virus etc.
Unified Communications
– VOIP, PBX, Hosted PBX
– Mimecast
Hosting
– DNS, Web, Email
Internet
– Fibre, DSL, LTE, VPN, wireless etc.
Hardware
– Servers, workstations, mobile devices, printers etc.
– Dell, HP, Cisco, SonicWALL, FortiGate, UBNT etc.
Related degree, diploma or relevant qualification.
Related and up to date Microsoft certifications will be an advantage.