Technical Planner

A well-known FMCG company located in the Eastern Cape is currently looking for a qualified and experienced Technical Planner. The minimum Requirements include:• Grade 12 /Qualified in a Technical trade / Qualified Artisan• 5 – 8 years’ experience in FMCG Maintenance Planning, Control and Execution.Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Bianca or Kelly on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za.Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful. Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve.

Learn more/Apply for this position