An exciting opportunity exists for a Technical Lead who will be based in either East London, Mthatha or Cape Town. The Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Technical Lead is responsible for developing the overall M&E strategy for the Care and Treatment programme together with the M&E Manager and Care and Treatment Programme Manager. This will include M&E system development, data quality activities, strengthening and promoting data access and usage, strengthening the health information system, human resource planning and leadership, providing high-level data analytic support for programme improvement, and reporting processes.

Minimum requirements:

– Masters in Public Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Statistics or Health Information Sciences (A bachelor’s degree and 10 years relevant experience will be considered)

– At least 5 years experience in the HIV AIDS and STI programme data as well as information management background

– At least 3 years operational experience in District Health Information System (DHIS) and TIER.net .Funder reporting experience (DATIM) is essential.

Key Performance Areas:

M&E System Development

– Work with M&E Manager and Care and Treatment Programme Manager to develop the overall strategic direction of all M&E and data management activities within the Care and Treatment programme in line with donor and Departments of Health (DoH) requirements.

– Build and maintain partnerships with all stakeholders, including provincial and district DoH staff and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure effective implementation of health information policies and systems in support of district health service delivery

– Develop M&E tools, standard operating procedures (SOPs), systems and tools in accordance to THC strategy, donor and DoH requirements.

Data Quality Assessments

– Ensure that data quality audits are conducted in all supported districts; that the results of these audits are disseminated and that corrective action implementation is monitored.

– Develop targets and indicators for technical assistance (TA) and direct service delivery (DSD) partners and maintain a database on performance.

Data Access and Usage

– Promotes data usage for continuous quality improvement through feedback, training and capacity building activities at both health facility and community levels through regular monthly and quarterly data review meetings.

– Develop staff capacity through data review meetings to analyze and interpret generated data on overall program quality and to facilitate evidence-based decision-making.

Health Information Strengthening

– Identify health information needs and develop strategies to strengthen the health information system.

– Support the development and implementation of health information strengthening projects.

Human Resources

– Responsible for the M&E HR strategy within the Care and Treatment programme.

– Supervise and support M&E specialists and the Health Information Strengthening Coordinator.

– Ensure that all M&E and data staff have KPA, KPIs and that performance against these are monitored monthly.

– Routinely assess the capacity of supervised M&E staff and implement capacity-building activities.

– Ensure that programme and M&E staff are capacitated to adhere to M&E and data management requirements.

– Support the enforcement of THC’s disciplinary code.

Analytics

– Collects, validates, analyses, interprets, and summarises data collected from the facility and community based program staff in preparation for generation of reports as well as merge, modifies and edit data files as needed for analysis.

– Analyze TIER.Net, DHIS and other sources of data to report accurately on linkage to care.

– Analyze business analytics data for all districts and use this to inform M&E and data management strategy within the programme.

– Support evaluation activities, identifies topics for operational research and oversees research projects, documents research findings and submits for journal publication and presentation at local and international conferences

Reporting

– Reports on progress and achievements timeously at programme level, by compiling accurate reports for funders and stakeholders, this includes quarterly, semi-annual and annual DATIM reports

– Responsible for all M&E reports (weekly, monthly and ad-hoc) within the districts

– Provide monthly and quarterly updates on all provincial M&E activities as well as achievement against targets in the form of reports, interactive dashboards and slides.

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

– Good understanding of South African Department of Health system, including policies, management and health information systems and structures at National and Provincial levels.

– Knowledge of electronic databases and Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint and other public health software preferably Stata, SPSS and Epi Info. ETR. TIER.net and DHIS knowledge is essential.

