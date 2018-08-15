Full Stack Java Web Developer

New challenge? Why not use your 3+ years Java Web Development skills to kick off this exciting project?Excellent opportunity to take responsibility with this small in-house team for the development and maintenance of the company's web based ON-LINE ORDER ENTRY SYSTEM as well as RFID STOCK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.REQUIREMENTS:3+ years commercial Java Development experienceExperience with MVC Java Web FrameworksBootstrapPrior experience consuming, and / or exposing SOAP or RESTful web servicesAndroid app development experienceMySQL/PostgreSQL database experienceLinuxGitMS SQL Server experience is a plusSQL-transact experience is a plus.NET: C# a plusQUALITIES:Self-starter and Team PlayerExperience in the full systems development life cycleAbility to advise/set-up architecture for re-coding of current systemsAbility to advise and implement best practise with regards to systems developmentAbility to understand requirements, undergo systems analysis and perform high quality developmentAbility to manage multiple projects simultaneously with a minimum of direct supervisionStrong written and verbal communication skillsSALARY: Dependent on experience, market related

