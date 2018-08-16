IT Specialist

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking an IT Specialist to join their team, based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- *National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems and / or MCSE *Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in a Manufacturing environment essential *Ability to work shifts essential. Duties to include:- *Ensure safekeeping of critical user and/or company information *Ensure traceability and recovery of possible lost data / have up to date readily available information *Liaises with end-users regarding problems on Microsoft Office Suite & network related applications *Assisting users with any IT related problems *Providing assistance with all hardware and software related issues. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

