Professor (5 Year Contract): Business Analysis / Finance

REQUIREMENTS
Professor Level
- Minimum DCom, DBA or PhD in a relevant discipline (Business Analysis and/or Finance)
Associate Professor Level
- Minimum DCom, DBA or PhD in a relevant discipline (Business Analysis and/or Finance)
Senior Lecturer Level
- PhD ideal or MBA or Masters Degree in relevant discipline (Business Analysis and/or Finance) with progress being made towards PhD
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Teaching: Prospective candidates must have a background in the area of Business Analysis and/or Finance. In the event that the focus is Business Analysis, then the selected candidate will be primarily responsible for marketing, coordinating and driving the growth of the newly approved Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analysis (NQF8) commencing in 2019 and securing CHE accreditation and SAQA approval for the Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (NQF7) to be launched in 2020. Insofar as the latter is concerned, this will entail the implementation of a fully-fledged online platform as the University has approval from the DHET to offer this as full on-line distance learning programme. The school already has a track record of running a significant Rhodes University accredited Certificate in Sustainable Business Analysis, which has been delivered to blue chip companies. Coordination of these as well as securing SETA and other funding will be a requirement of this post. Whilst the focus will be on the PGDipBusAnalysis and AdvDipBusAnalysis, there is an expectation that the selected candidate will teach and supervise MBA students in the area of Business Analysis. For the Finance focus, the selected candidate will be responsible for teaching and coordinating all Finance related subjects, namely Finance, Management Accounting and Finance and Quantitative Skills. Whilst this has functional expertise, it may also entail teaching in other subject disciplines where integration is required. Teaching will be undertaken on MBA and Postgraduate Diploma in Enterprise Management programmes. An ability to teach computerised accounting, undertake financial modelling and develop vibrant short courses that target both public and private sector will be expected (e.g. Finance for Non-Financial Managers, PFMA and MFMA). If selected candidate has a PhD, then supervision of PhD candidates will be expected otherwise supervision of MBA and PGDip students is a minimum requirement.
- Academic leadership: The school operates a matrix structure and all academic staff are required to exercise academic leadership, according to strategic priorities (such as marketing, overall short course coordination or development of online learning, research etc) functional/programme/class coordination or academic discipline.
- Functional/Programme/Class coordination: The chosen candidate will be required to act as coordinator of programmes as identified by the Director and this will also entail development and coordination of short courses, in the area of Business Analysis and/or Finance.
- Leadership of an academic discipline, involves ensuring a relevant and high quality curriculum, reviewing curriculum and initiating curriculum change in collaboration with those teaching in the area, delivery of modules both in the academic as well as executive/short course offering, ensuring appropriate facilitation of learning within the discipline as well as quality assessment of learners. All possible modes of delivery will be required, whether that be contact, blended or distance, with the latter seen as a strategic priority in the school.