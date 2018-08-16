Systems Developer

Potential PE position!!A Software Development company located in Port Elizabeth is in need of a Mid Systems Developer. Suitable candidates will need working experience in the following:• Web, Windows & Mobile Development• C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core• ASP.NET, MVC, Web API• jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React• SQL Server 2008-2017Requirements: • 3+ years of Systems Development• Solid C# experience required• A BSc Computer Science /IT or similar*No applications considered after 31 August 2018 Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Doreth on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

Learn more/Apply for this position